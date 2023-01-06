Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 26 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 4 was up from 18 on the same day the previous week.
There were seven beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 9,332 people in hospital with Covid as of January 4, with 212 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 78%.
The figures also show that 40 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 2. This was up from 26 in the previous seven days.