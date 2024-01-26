Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 21 was up from nine on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,908 people in hospital with Covid as of January 21.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 7% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 24 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 19.