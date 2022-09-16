Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 17 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 17 Covid-19 patients in hospitalTorbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 17 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was up from seven on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 remained unchanged compared to four weeks ago.
Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that 26 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 12. This was up from nine in the previous seven days.