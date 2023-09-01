Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 12 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 27 was up from 10 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,501 people in hospital with Covid as of August 27.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 64% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 10 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 25.