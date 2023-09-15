Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 11 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 10 was down from 12 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,356 people in hospital with Covid as of September 10.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 43% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 24 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 8.