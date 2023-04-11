Competition was fierce at the first local gig regatta of the season on the beautiful River Dart on Saturday, but the host club scooped a handful of trophies to take first place overall.
With spring in full swing and the sun shining, Dart Gig Club’s 2023 regatta was hailed a huge success by the organisers.
A total of 11 clubs took part in the popular annual event including crews from Appledore, Britannia Royal Naval College, Brixham, Cattewater, Dartmouth, Exmouth, Paignton, Rame, Salcombe, Teignmouth and Yealm.
The three-kilometre racing course began just below the Higher Ferry, stretched out towards Dartmouth Castle, across to Kingswear and then headed back to the finish line opposite Dartmouth Yacht Club.
Dart Gig Club chairwoman Peta Chivers said: “Dartmouth is the first gig regatta of the season and a great chance to test out the crews who will be racing in The Scillies Championships in May and, of course, to eye up the local competition.
“There were lots of races covering all ages from 11 to nearly 80 years of age. Competition was fierce with everyone bringing their A game on the day.
“Many rowers having raced many times before, raring to push their crews and prove if all the training will pay off, while many others having never raced before, harnessing their nerves and learning for the first time what it feels like to be part of something so exciting.”
Dartmouth won the Men’s A, Ladies Super Vets, Men’s Vets and Mixed Under 16s races, putting them in first place overall.
Second was Salcombe, who won the Ladies C, Men’s C, Ladies Vets and Men’s Super Vets races; and third place was claimed by Teign who won the Ladies B and A races.
Appledore came first in the Men’s B race, and Brixham won the Under 14s and Under 16s races.
As well as the exciting racing, members of Dart Gig Club pulled together to welcome all of the visiting clubs by providing plenty of home-made refreshments, bountiful raffle prizes and, for the first time this year, selling regatta t-shirts and jumpers designed by juniors rowers Robin Tompson and Lily Abbot.
Peta added: ‘We would like to thank everyone for coming and those involved who helped it run so smoothly.
“It was a truly fantastic day and a great start to the season. Now we wait and see what happens in The Scillies.”