Tom completes 100 miles of walks

Tom Eggleton out walking with his dog raising funds for CAFOD ( Contributed )

DARTMOUTH schoolboy Tom Eggleton has completed 100 miles of walks around the town and countryside for the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD).

The 11-year-old organised the walks himself as a way of saying “thank you” to Dartmouth’s St John’s School, and after hearing about CAFOD’s work in school assemblies.

He’s been walking with family, friends and his dogs Pippa and Snoopy on his “ten for ten” mission – ten miles over ten weekends.

Mum Hettie Eggleton said: “Tom’s done his 100 miles now with the support of family and lots of friends. I’m so proud of him. He’s raised £620 so far and his teachers are busting with pride.

“Just giving emailed to say he was a top fundraiser in June and in the top 20 per cent of all fundraisers on their website.”