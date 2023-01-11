The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) in Salcombe is closing its doors for the final time on Saturday, which is earlier than expected.
The popular shop, which sells items from clothing to home furnishings to electricals, has lost its place on Island Street due to redevelopment plans.
The shop is known for its affordable pricing and will be deeply missed by the community, especially as prices increase during the cost of living crisis.
The shop was initially said to be shutting in March, but is closing down earlier than planned.
When news of the closure broke, a spokesperson for TOFS said: “As the landlord is looking to redevelop this site, it means that unfortunately we have been served notice to exit the lease at our Salcombe store in March next year.”
This closure will come as a blow to many in the community, with lots of people using the shop for their affordable prices. With the current cost of living crisis, it was a helpful resource to obtain affordable goods.
One Salcombe resident, Nikki Hawtin, said, “I’m shocked and disappointed that it is closing because I believe it’s the only shop in Salcombe that all local people use. If there’s ever anything I need, I just pop to TOFS. I’ll now have to drive to Kingsbridge, Plymouth or order online to get affordable essentials.”
However, the spokesperson added that TOFS, "hope to find alternative premises in the future," so perhaps this may not be the end for TOFS in the South Hams.
TOFS is a chain that aims to supply affordable goods. Their first store was established in 1969.
The nearest branch is now in Plympton.