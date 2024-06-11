South Hams restaurants have bagged no less than 11 of the Times newspaper’s “The 21 best places to eat in Devon – where the locals book”.
The selection was made by food writer Amie Martin.
Circa at Sandridge Barton is set within the grounds of the vineyard.
The write-up said “Circa serves imaginative dishes made with ingredients mostly foraged or grown on the estate.
Outside in Bantham is five minutes from Bantham beach and was described as an: “Airy, spacious cafe (which) serves delicious Middle Eastern-inspired (and hearty) plates of food.”
Of The Anchorstone Cafe in Dittisham it says:
“It has a menu that changes daily but always has excellent seafood such as Start Bay whole crab.”
The Seahorse Cantina in Dartmouth is tucked behind The Seahorse and is: “A private dining room where Ben Tonks serves sophisticated Italian dishes with the very best local seafood, caught just up the coast.”
The Bull Inn at Totnes is described as essential dining with: “Geeti Singh-Watson’s creative menu of seasonal, organic dishes sourced predominantly from her Baddaford Farm.”
At The Wild Artichoke in Kingsbridge: “Jane Baxter and her team serve seasonal and Italian-inspired dishes in a series of Feasting Nights.”
The River Shack at Stoke Gabriel has: “Simple Mediterranean Dishes”
Gara Rock in East Portlemouth has Gara Kitchen serving “gastropub classics” and The Restaurant: “Modern locally-sourced dishes.”
Andria tucked away in Dartmouth boasts: “modern European dishes.”
The Millbrook in South Pool is essentially a “gastropub” The School House in Mothecombe is “Mostly Mediterranean”.
Finally, The Blackpool Sands Cafe is an: “Upmarket beachside cafe.”