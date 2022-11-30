The Woodland Trust is urging schools and community groups across the south west of England to get their free tree-pack applications in quickly with just over a month left until the spring delivery closes.
Applications for spring, for delivery in March 2023, are currently open, but only until January 11.
The last round of the ever-popular free tree-packs scheme was the Woodland Trust’s biggest-ever single send-out, with 4,625 organisations across the UK taking advantage of the scheme.
A total of 458 schools and community groups in Devon, Bristol, Cornwall, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire took delivery of their trees from the end of October to November 11.
In the south west, 71,460 trees were sent out to 458 organisations including 15,705 trees to 119 organisations in Devon.
The figures for the south west of England were part of a bumper autumn delivery which saw 740,970 saplings finding homes the length and breadth of the UK, bringing the annual total to a record-breaking 1.3m trees for 2022.
Woodland Trust senior project lead Vicki Baddeley said there is no time like the present to sign up and take advantage of the scheme.
“With Christmas looming and National Tree Week upon us, now really is a good time to get those applications in and ensure you don’t miss out,” she added.
“We still have lots of trees available but with schools breaking up before you know it, and the hectic holiday period around the corner, it makes sense to get organised nice and early and avoid a last-minute rush in early January.
“Planting trees is such a simple action, but the collective impact can make a huge difference. It’s a great way for schoolchildren and community groups to learn about nature and the environment and, at the same time, embrace a “Green Christmas”.
“Planting trees has so many benefits, from combatting the effects of climate change, helping support wildlife, to greening up local spaces and boosting well-being.
“The desire to plant trees is growing all the time and I fully expect demand to reflect that in the coming weeks, so I would advise any interested groups to apply sooner rather than later.
“The application process to secure your saplings is quite straightforward, just visit https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees/schools-and-communities/ to get started.”
The Trust’s tree packs have been generously funded by lead partners: Sainsbury’s, Lloyds Bank, OVO Energy, Bank of Scotland and Sofology.
Baddeley added: “As ever, the support and generosity of our funders is invaluable and we simply couldn’t do this without them.
“The help each and every one of them provides is hugely appreciated and helps to ensure we can provide and deliver our saplings in such huge numbers.”