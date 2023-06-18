THE Met office has updated its yellow warning of thunderstorms forecast to hit Devon today, Sunday.
The likelihood of disruption has increased in some areas, warns the Met Office. The warning start time has been delayed until midday and covers Devon and the South West until Midnight tonight.
In its late alert the Met Office says: 'A few outbreaks of thundery rain are possible overnight and during the morning, but the main likelihood of heavy showers and thunderstorms is during the afternoon and evening, with longer spells of thundery rain in places.
'Some places may miss most (or all) of the rain, but others could see 30 mm in an hour or less, and perhaps a few spots seeing 60 to 80 mm within 3 to 6 hours.
There is also the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail. While uncertainties remain regarding the extent and focus,
'it is perhaps areas from London northwards across the Midlands, eastern England, east Wales and southern areas of northern England, that currently seem most likely to see disruption.''