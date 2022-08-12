Thunderstorms on the way after extreme heat warning
WE may be in sweltering heat at the moment but the Met Office has just issued a Yellow Warning that thunderstorms are on their way on Monday.
The alert covers all of Devon from 6am on Monday to Midnight.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘While some places stay dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop during Monday, bringing locally heavy rain and possible disruption.
‘While some places will avoid them, thunderstorms are likely to develop increasingly widely as we go through Monday.
‘Storms will probably already be underway for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland by early Monday, before also developing across parts of England and Wales by late morning and into the afternoon.
‘Storms should begin to ease from the west later.
‘Very locally 20-30 mm of rain is possible in an hour, and up to around 50 mm in three to six hours. Hail and frequent lightning are also possible.’
