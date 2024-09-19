THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as it anticipates thunderstorms across the South West.
A few thundery showers may be present across southern and southeast England early on Friday, September 20, and into Saturday, September 21, the Met Office has said.
Some places will remain dry, where thundery showers do occur, they are expected to bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, potentially some large hail, as well as brief spells of heavy rain.
What can be expected?
• Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
• There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
• Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
• There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
• There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
• There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life