Thunderstorm warnings rolled over into Wednesday
THUNDERSTORM warnings from the Met Office have been rolled over into Wednesday.
Today, Sunday, is the final day covered by the Amber Warning of Extreme Heat and now a third Yellow Warning of thunderstorms has been issued.
Yellow Warnings had been given for tomorrow and Tuesday and the third one covers all of Devon from 9am to Midnight on Wednesday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘While some places stay dry, others are likely to see thunderstorms with torrential rain during Wednesday, bringing possible disruption.
‘Whilst some places will miss them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain will develop quite widely on Wednesday across the southern England.
‘20-30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, but where areas of thundery rain become slow-moving, some places could see 60 mm in less than three hours.
‘A few spots could see more rainfall than this still, whilst hail and lightning may be additional hazards.’
