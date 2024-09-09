The Weaving Loft were exhibiting and selling their handwoven items at the Kingsbridge Show on Saturday.
They were in in the Country Scenes Marquee along with sheep, goats, donkeys and ponies. Malcolm Weir who runs the company, was delighted to be exhibiting alongside the South Hams Guild of Weavers and Dyers.
The public were able to see a sheeps fleece being spun into a skein of wool and then watch a warp being made to go on a weaving loom and woven.
Children were particularly keen to 'have a go'. Malcolm said: "We had the best day of sales ever at a one day event.
“All went well up until lunchtime when the rain set in for the rest of the day and parts of the field resembled a bog and, yes, we did have to be towed out."
The weavers will next be at the Kingsbridge Market Hall Craft Show on September 19 and 20.