'Jasiri made you work for his trust; however, once earned, he would look to you for comfort and attention as if you were part of his inner circle. He was often caught rolling around on his back, playing with his feet like a cub or sauntering over and rubbing on the fence with a snarl or roar to remind you of who is boss. Of course, it was always him. We are all hurting now that you are gone, and a massive piece of our zoo will be missing, but we are happy you are now at rest and no longer dealing with your ailments. You may be gone, but you will never be forgotten.'