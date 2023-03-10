A teenager has denied the murder of an Exeter man who was stabbed to death outside a row of shops in the city.
Brian Jewell, aged 19, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to a single count of murder when he appeared before Judge Robert Linford at Exeter Crown Court on video link from Winchester Prison.
Jewell is accused of murdering 45-year-old Stephen Cook in Sidwell Street, Exeter, on January 28, 2023.
Judge Linford, who joined the hearing by video link from Plymouth Crown Court, adjourned the case for a trial at Exeter in front of High Court judge Mrs Justice Cutts on July 24 this year.
Judge Linford remanded Jewell in custody.
Miss Jo Martin, KC, prosecuting, said the final parts of the Crown’s case will be served on the defence in the next few weeks, including a post mortem and toxicology report on Mr Cook.
A 32-year-old man from Exmouth and a 28-year-old woman from Exeter were arrested as part of the initial police investigation but were later eliminated from the inquiry and released without charge.