Sustainable Harbourne Valley have organised a talk on House Martins, Swallows & swifts on Wednesday March 12 at 6.30pm for a 7pm start at Harbertonford Village Hall.
John Walters will be sharing his expert knowledge about our local wildlife.
He will introduce these amazing migrant birds giving advice on providing food and nest sites for them.
The second half of the talk will include some recent highlights of wildlife watching in Devon including Atlantic Bluefin Tuna, Long-tailed Tits and the world’s largest slug.
Sustainable Harbourne Valley are trying to put together a wildlife plan of the village and its surroundings including charting the nesting sites of these birds past and current so you are invited to bring along any information you may have.