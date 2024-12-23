Grassroots performance slots could be increased at next year’s Summer Sessions in Plymouth, making the local music scene an instrumental part of the event.
The city’s music community wants the Sessions to be a platform for up-and-coming artists, with councillors saying it is important that Plymouth’s “rich music scene” is celebrated.
This year was the first Summer Sessions event that brought Tom Jones, Sting and Blondie, among others, to the Hoe in June. More than 50,000 people attended, and two local bands got the chance to perform.
The council provided staff from its events team and the use of the Hoe.
The four-day extravaganza from June 12 to 15 next June will have headliners Snow Patrol, Pendulum, The Corrs and James with Razorlight Jamie Webster and Tom A Smith.
Hannah Harris of Plymouth Culture, based at the University of Plymouth, and David Draffan, the council’s service director for economic development, told a natural infrastructure and growth scrutiny panel they shared the desire to have more grassroots music as well as the big names at the shows.
Promoter Live Nation is one of the world’s leading entertainment companies and the event had to be commercial, councillors were told, but Mr Draffan said everyone is keen to make sure “it didn’t land from Mars” and there is plenty of community engagement.
Council officers are due to have conversations in January about the number of local artists that might take part and what free tickets might be available.
“We are going to talk to the Live Nation team about our aspirations to see if we can push that further and get more opportunity,” he said.
Mr Draffan said there was a general understanding that the first event would run at a loss and break even thereafter. Once it got to break even point there would probably be more free tickets for worthy recipients.
In 2024 complimentary tickets were given to some of the residents impacted by the Summer Sessions, as well as care leavers, fosters carers and the children they look after.
Live Nation had longer to announce the lineup for next year as they want to increase the numbers of people attending so the event is sustainable, the panel was told.
“They will play ball with us. If we want a large amount of free tickets past their ‘break even’ to do something for our communities, they are willing to do that,” said the officer.
After the success of the Summer Sessions in June, council leader Tudor Evans (Lab, Ham) said he wanted the city council to negotiate and secure a five-year deal with Live Nation, and that the Hoe provides a perfect backdrop.
Cllr Lauren McLay (Green, Plympton Chaddlewood) said: “I’m pleased that grassroots performance slots are coming next time. It’s really important, because we have such a rich music season here and it is good to know it’s going to be celebrated.”
To find out more about the Plymouth Summer Sessions 2025 visit their website.