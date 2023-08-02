A fundraiser held at the Britannia Royal Naval College on Saturday, in aid of the Dartmouth Lifeboat Station Appeal, was a great success, raising £4600 pounds for the cause.
The event, which was hosted by Captain Oakley of the naval college, was well supported, with 100 guests attending the evening reception. Tickets were £50 and the guests enjoyed drinks, canapés and live music by the BRNC Volunteer Band Clarinet Quintet whilst raising money for the Lifeboat Station.
The BRNC museum was also open for the event, for those that wished to learn more about the history of the college.
Dart RNLI’s current station is a temporary building at the end of its lease so the event took place to fund the £1.2M cost of their new lifesaving home.
At the current, temporary lifeboat station, the crew launch their D class lifeboat by driving it a quarter of a mile across a park that can get very muddy and two main roads, so the new station will allow them to perform their vital work much more efficiently.
Bob Gilbert, Chair of Dart RNLI Fundraising branch said: “We were very lucky with the weather, it was a lovely evening. We got some views across the whole of the dart estuary…. which were fabulous.”
“It was quite a lot of work, but a very worthwhile event.”