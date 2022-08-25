‘Stunning’ GCSE results for South Devon College students
South Devon High School is celebrating a stunning set of GCSE results with 84 per cent of students achieving GCSE English at grades 9-4 and 73 per cent of all students achieving GCSE maths and science.
South Devon High School students achieved highly across a wide range of subjects. 100 per cent of entries in Photography were graded 9-4 with over 40 per cent of grades 9,8 or 7. The 14-16 school, part of South Devon College, also saw 100 per cent pass rates in vocational subjects including Games Development, Hospitality, Business, and Adventure Sport.
Holly Evans, from Paignton, has been inspired to become a secondary school English teacher from her time at the High School. She’s now celebrating being a step closer after achieving a grade 9 in English Language, 8 in English Literature, 5 in maths, 7/6 in Science, an A* in Childcare, 6 in History, Merit in Hospitality, and Distinction* in Health and Social Care.
She said: “I wasn’t doing too well at my old school academically, so I knew I needed change.
“Once I heard about South Devon High School, I knew instantly this was the place for me.
“Every single teacher is so supportive, motivating and helpful and will go to extreme lengths to help all the students.
“My brother had gone to South Devon College and had a really good experience, so I knew it was a good place and now I am staying to go onto South Devon College as well.”
With such great results, Holly’s advice is: “Use your time to your advantage.
“If you have a free lesson, use it and do some extra work, it will help when it comes to exams.”
Lily Jordan, Paignton, will be progressing onto A Levels in biology and chemistry next year having achieved a grade 9 at GCSE, as well as grade 8’s in Geography and English literature. She also received a Distinction* and A* in Health and Social Care and Childcare respectively.
She said: “The teachers were incredible, they were kind, fun and supportive and made every single day a day to remember. I knew the learning environment would be perfect for me. I’ve met so many new people and made new friends for life here.
“Next year I will go on to study A Levels here at South Devon College and I have chosen biology, chemistry, geography and core maths.”
“I have grown in confidence over my time here and I would urge anyone considering starting South Devon High School to take the leap. It was the best decision I’ve ever made.”
William Taylor from Totnes, got an 8 in History, 6 in Maths, 8/7 in Combined Science, Merit in Business Studies, Merit in Games & Digital Development, 8 in Sociology, 8 in English Language, and 7 in English Literature.
He said: “I wanted a school that would offer me the subjects I wanted to study, and to pass those subjects and I’ve done just that. The teachers here are so helpful, and the learning process is smooth and efficient.”
Lily-May Marlow from Brixham, achieved a 7 in History, Merit in Health and Social Care, 5 in Maths, A in Childcare, Merit in Catering, 5/4 in Combined Science, and 8 in English Language.
“The High School had a higher sense of freedom and had a much better learning environment, it was much more comfortable. I’m progressing on to study Performing Arts here at South Devon College then ideally I’ll continue studying drama at university to pursue a successful career in acting.
Lily’s advice for students making their way into year 11 is “just try your hardest and put in as much dedication as you can.”
Matt Burrows, Head of South Devon High School said, “I am delighted with the pupils’ achievements, especially considering the unique challenges they have faced over the past two years. Our pupils are rightly proud of their results and the positive progress they have made. It has been wonderful to see pupils thrive and succeed within the High School where we offer an innovative and exciting curriculum, combined with fantastic pupil support. The results are an excellent reward for all the pupils’ hard work, and the outstanding guidance provided by their teachers. Pupils can now look forward to their exciting next steps, with many progressing to A Levels, apprenticeships, or technical and professional courses at South Devon College.”
