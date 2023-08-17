Particular congratulations should go to Head Girl, Elise, who achieved 4 A*s and an A grade and is going on to read Chemistry at Manchester University; Ben, who achieved 2 A*s, an A and a B grade and will be studying Music at Cardiff; Julian, who received an A* and 3 A grades, who following a year out exploring Mexico, will be reading Natural Sciences at Bath and Isabella who achieved 2 A*’s and an A grade and has been awarded a full scholarship to attend the Royal Northern College of Music.