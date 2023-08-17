AS news around the country reports a significant drop in A-Level results, this year’s cohort of A-Level candidates at Stover School reports they have bucked the national trend with the best publicly examined results the school has seen for over a decade.
A school spokesperson said: ‘This fantastic achievement is made by a cohort of pupils who have never experienced sitting public examinations before this summer and who are not academically selected on point of entry to our Sixth Form.
‘Candidates enjoyed a 100% pass rate, with a third of the grades achieved being A*or A.
‘More than 80% of all entries achieved grades A* to C, the best publicly examined A-Level results Stover School has seen since 2010.
‘The average grade achieved across the entire, non-selective cohort was B.
Particular congratulations should go to Head Girl, Elise, who achieved 4 A*s and an A grade and is going on to read Chemistry at Manchester University; Ben, who achieved 2 A*s, an A and a B grade and will be studying Music at Cardiff; Julian, who received an A* and 3 A grades, who following a year out exploring Mexico, will be reading Natural Sciences at Bath and Isabella who achieved 2 A*’s and an A grade and has been awarded a full scholarship to attend the Royal Northern College of Music.
Headmaster, Richard Notman, said: ‘Prior to their A levels this summer, this cohort of pupils have never had the opportunity to sit a formal public examination.
‘I could not be prouder of the way in which the pupils have prepared and the achievement they have made in bucking the national trend and achieving the best A-Level the results our school has seen for over 10 years.
‘These results demonstrate our pupil’s devotion, commitment and resilience.
‘We do not select our pupils for Sixth Form Entry, so for over 80% of all entries to received grade A*s to C is a superb achievement and credit to all of their hard work and dedication as well as the staff and teachers who have helped to prepare, inspire and guide this cohort to such fantastic results. Well done everyone!’