Keep up to date with the latest news on Storm Ciarán as it batters Devon and the south coast of England.
According to the Met Office the very strong northwesterly winds associated with Storm Ciarán this morning are likely to disrupt travel, utilities and may cause some structural damage.
Over 250 schools throughout the county have been closed today and numerous roads in the area are reported as being flooded.
At Sidmouth an unattended vehicle was swept off the esplanade overnight. Multiple rescue agencies attended the incident and fire crews managed tie the vehicle off but this morning it was being battered by waves on the beach where it ended up