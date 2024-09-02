Stokenham Arts and Crafts put on their 46th annual Show this year, with 25 local Artists and Makers selling their work in aid of St. Luke’s Hospice.
They were all delighted to hand over a cheque to the Hospice for £700, in memory of their Co- Founder Barry Granger, who passed away only a month before the event.
St Luke’s had cared wonderfully for him.
Barry and his wife Carolyn started the Show in 1978, and had attended every year since.
A huge thank you to all the crafters, customers and visitors for their continued support and hard work in making this years show another success story.
St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth is an independent charity providing specialist advice and support to people with progressive life-limiting illnesses in Plymouth, South West Devon and East Cornwall. They believe that everyone deserves quality end of life care, no matter where they are.