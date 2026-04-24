Stoke Fleming has had the benefit of a village hall since the 1920’s; largely due to Miss Bidder who kindly donated land for its original construction, along Rectory Lane.
For over seventy years the building served a growing village community but by the 1990’s it was deemed no longer fit for purpose and plans were made to replace it with a bigger, more modern facility along Dartmouth Road.
The old site was cleared and turned into Old Hall Gardens which can still be enjoyed today.
Construction of a new hall needed considerable investment and local parishioners rallied to the cause raising over £30K themselves, securing a lottery bid for £175K and encouraging other local, regional and national partners to make up the balance.
With funding in place and approved designs drawn up by village local Bob Benns of BBH Architects, work began on site led by another Stoke Fleming resident, Phil Elliott, of Elliott Construction.
The main driver for the whole project was John Goddard and it was fitting that he and his wife Barbara laid the foundation stone in July 2000 with the doors opening in March of the following year.
The Hall’s official opening was performed by Ron Bendall, a Westcountry TV presenter, on April 28 followed by a barn dance and cabaret evening to mark the occasion.
Twenty-five years later they are back to celebrate this success again as they reach another important milestone.
Now home to yoga classes, drama productions, table tennis, mahjong, flower arranging, short mat bowls, coffee mornings, dance lessons, Pilates, children’s parties, Parish Council meetings, corporate presentations, weddings, community lunches, Hort and Sports judging, table-top sales and more.
To celebrate, they are holding a Sunday afternoon cream tea event on the May 17 accompanied by the Brass Monkeys ensemble playing a host of popular tunes.
Tickets are on sale from Stoke Fleming Village Shop or by calling 01803 770045.
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