Salcombe and Dartmouth-based holiday letting agency Coast & Country Cottages has once again invited South Devon primary school students to get creative for its annual Christmas card design competition.
This year, in partnership with the RNLI, and in celebration of its 200th anniversary, children were tasked with designing a festive card that incorporated a "safety at sea" theme. After much deliberation, the winning design was created by eight-year-old Alexandria Tucker from Stoke Fleming Primary School.
Alexandria impressed the judges with her artistic talent and creativity, earning herself £50 worth of art supplies and a bundle of Christmas cards featuring her design to share with friends and family. Her school, Stoke Fleming Primary, also received £200 for its art department.
Emily Mercer, Marketing Manager at Coast & Country Cottages, said:
“We were thrilled to once again run our annual art competition—it always creates such an exciting buzz within the community, and the children love getting involved. This year, to celebrate the RNLI’s 200th Anniversary, we wanted to honour the incredible work of their crew and volunteers, who tirelessly keep people safe along our coastline. The children’s creativity was incredible, from lifeboats adorned with twinkling Christmas lights to soggy Santas in need of rescue. Well done to all who participated!”
The competition received hundreds of entries from South Hams schools, showcasing remarkable talent. Judge Abby Mundell, RNLI lifeguard, social media executive, and illustrator, praised the submissions:
“The quality of these entries was astounding. The detail, creativity, and festive spirit were fantastic. A huge congratulations to Alexandria—I see a bright artistic future ahead.”
This year’s competition not only celebrated the holiday season but also underscored the vital role of the RNLI in protecting lives at sea.
The Christmas card has been printed and is being sent to Coast & Country Cottages’ holiday homeowners and local business contacts, for them to enjoy.