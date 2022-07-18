Stay cool and look out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours advice from NHS Devon as temperatures rise
LOOK out for family, friends and neighbours who are more vulnerable during hot weather, NHS Devon has urged.
The NHS has also issued advice on staying cool as the Amber Warning if extreme heat is in place.
Older people and people with long term conditions may need help to stay cool, particularly if they live alone. Young children are also vulnerable.
The NHS advises people to avoid going out and strong physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day and that, if you do need to go out between 11am and 3pm, to apply sunscreen, wear a hat, walk in the shade if possible and bring a drink.
Director of Public Health for Devon, Steve Brown, said: ‘Weather like this is something many people look forward to and go out and enjoy, but it’s worth remembering that high temperatures can pose health risks for some people.
‘It’s important to protect yourself and others from too much sun or heat, to carry water when travelling and to think of those, such as young children or older people, who may feel the heat more acutely than others.’
NHS Devon’s Chief nurse Darryn Allcorn said: ‘If people do suffer sunburn or a heat rash a community pharmacist can help.
‘If someone is showing signs of minor heat exhaustion the advice is to get them to lie down in a cool place, give them plenty of water to drink and help to cool their skin with a sponge or spray
Heat exhaustion symptoms include, a headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite or nausea, excessive sweating and pale clammy skin, cramps, being very thirsty, a high temperature and a fast pulse or breathing.
Heatstroke
Heatstroke can be very serious if not treated quickly. You should call 999 if you or someone else have any signs of heatstroke and they are:
feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water
not sweating even while feeling too hot
a high temperature of 40C or above
fast breathing or shortness of breath
feeling confused
a fit (seizure)
loss of consciousness
not responsive
More advice is available at https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/#:~:text=The%20main%20risks%20posed%20by,heat%20exhaustion%20and%20heatstroke
Tips for coping in hot weather
look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk
stay cool indoors – many of us will need to stay safe at home this summer so know how to keep your home cool
close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors
if going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately, keep your distance in line with social distancing guidelines
follow coronavirus social distancing guidance and wash your hands regularly
drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol
never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals
try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm
walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and wear a wide brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat
avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day
make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling
if you are going into open water to cool down, take care and follow local safety advice
Remember that while coronavirus restrictions are in place, you will need to follow government guidance to use public spaces safely
For more information visit GOV.UK: Heatwave Plan for England at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/heatwave-plan-for-england
