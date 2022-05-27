Start Point radio transmissions to close down

The South Hams landmark Start Point radio transmitting station with its iconic twin towers is due to stop it’s transmissions.

The transmitter, now owned by Arquiva, covers a large slice of south Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and beyond. The site was first used the year the war broke out in 1939 and carried a number of different services on diffferedt frequencies over the years, even including short wave transmissions at one point.

Cuts announced ( May 26) by the BBC’s Director-General Tim Davie that BBC Five Live will stop broadcasting on AM meaning the service on 693kHz from Start Point is set to close.

Other measures to be introduced will include BBC Radio Devon sharing more programming at off-peak times and BBC Radio 4’s long wave service will also be closed down.