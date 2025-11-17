St Christopher’s School at Staverton near Totnes is inviting families considering Reception places for 2026 to a special festive morning on Wednesday November 26 from 9am to 11am.
The event offers an opportunity to explore the school, meet the headmaster and teaching staff, and experience the sights, sounds, and smells of Christmas in the Reception classroom.
Visitors will be able to enjoy drinks, nibbles, and festive sweet treats while discovering what makes St Christopher’s a little school with big dreams. Headmaster Carl Shuttleworth said: “This festive morning is a wonderful chance for families to see our school in action and experience the warmth and excitement of our Reception classroom. We love welcoming new families and sharing the joy of the season with them.”
Families interested in attending are encouraged to get in touch via phone on 01803 762202 or email at [email protected].
