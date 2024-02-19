Mr Henry Budd, Consultant Spinal Surgeon at the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust and System Clinical Lead for Spinal Services for the Devon Integrated Care System, said; “Spinal conditions have a huge impact on people day-to-day who suffer from back pain. Although the volumes of patients we are treating in this pilot aren’t as large as for other conditions, such as cataracts, the surgery required is complex. The impact we are making on our patients’ quality of life is huge which is why spinal surgical services has been one of the areas that the One Devon Elective Pilot has focussed on.