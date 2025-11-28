The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the South West Devon constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 28, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in South West Devon were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 5,038 out of 2,957,053 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 2,150 out of 1,036,901 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 1,219 out of 636,507 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 533 out of 258,991 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 445 out of 183,452 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 389 out of 191,100 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 388 out of 105,502 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 290 out of 173,985 total signatures
• Reduce the school week to four days a week — 256 out of 125,646 total signatures
• Make it an offence for a person's dog to kill another pet and prosecute owners — 226 out of 58,113 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.