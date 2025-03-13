Two members of an organised crime gang who helped traffic tens of thousands of pounds worth of cocaine into the South West have been jailed.
Stephen Wills and Leum Barrett were found guilty of conspiring to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply at a trial concluding on Friday, December 6. They were sentenced to a combined 14 years by Judge Stephen Climie at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday, March 13.
Between July and November 2019, Wills and Barrett were part of an operation delivering high-purity cocaine from London to dealers in Exeter. Other gang members, Adi Lleshi, Mark Vasija and Richard Armitage, had already been convicted for their roles in supplying drugs across the region.
Lleshi delivered cocaine to Exeter-based conspirators, including an address in Chagford. Barrett was seen outside waiting while Wills made phone calls to him and Armitage. After they arrived, Lleshi left with a bag, having been paid for the drugs. The gang believed the property was a safe house, unaware it was under police surveillance.
Searches at Wills and Barrett’s homes uncovered more than a quarter of a kilogram of cocaine worth £40,000. Evidence suggested they were still capable of buying and selling large quantities. The gang also used encrypted mobile phones to evade detection.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Ben Davies said: “This was a substantial and complex investigation in which large quantities of Class A drugs destined for Plymouth, Bristol, Torquay and Penzance were seized. The criminal money recovered demonstrated the extent of this drug empire.”
Wills, 36, of Bridford, Exeter, was sentenced to nine years for conspiring to supply cocaine and four years for possession with intent to supply, to run concurrently. He also received concurrent sentences for separate offences, including six years for conspiring to supply Class A drugs, three years for Class B drug offences, and five years for possession of a prohibited firearm.
Barrett, 35, of Newton Poppleford, was sentenced to five years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and three-and-a-half years for possession with intent to supply, also to run concurrently.
The convictions were the result of an extensive operation by Devon and Cornwall Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Branch, supported by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit.
DSupt Davies added: “The sentences handed out today send a clear message to those who think they can transport and sell drugs in our communities. The judge made it clear that this group was sophisticated, organised, and operating across the region.
“I commend the dedication of our Serious and Organised Crime Investigation Team and the Regional Organised Crime Unit in ensuring this gang was identified, arrested, and convicted. This investigation took place during the national Covid pandemic, creating challenging conditions for both the teams and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
“Working together ensures that those who commit serious organised crime will be dealt with robustly. Devon and Cornwall Police will continue to pursue these groups to protect our communities.
“I urge residents to report drug-dealing activity to the police or Crimestoppers so we can take action as soon as possible.”