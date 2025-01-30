South Hams residents Ali Piper from Brixton, Jac Mae from Cornwood and a small group of volunteers have just completed their 30th trip delivering aid to Ukraine.
The Russo-Ukrainian war has been going since February 20 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea followed by the War in Donbas also in 2014 and the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022.
Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid PUMA operate from the Vospers warehouse in Estover, Plymouth.
Their slogan is: ‘Direct aid. No nonsense’
Ali said: “Since the start of the war in Ukraine we have collected and personally delivered both medical and humanitarian aid to the orphanages, hospitals and shelters.
“So many are in desperate need... shelters for the displaced, hospitals for the injured, orphanages, oap refuges and previously occupied villages.
Any donation, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated. Every single penny raised is spent on delivering this vital and life saving aid.”
An articulated lorry is sent from Ukraine but Ali and the others travel to London then fly to Košice in Slovakia before picking up a car and driving to Ubl’a on the border then Uzhhorod in Ukraine.
The items which include clothes, blankets, torches, sleeping bags and more are then sent to places including schools, churches and orphanages on the front line.
Aid has also been sent to care homes and a Roma community.
Media Volunteer Mary Watts from Yealmpton said: “Ali just felt it was her role to do something to help the Ukranians and got together with like-minded people to make it happen.”
The next trip is planned for the end of February and if you’d like to help out with donations of items or money to buy food in Ukraine you can visit: https://www.plympuma.co.uk/ or call Ali on 07747 444963.
Donation hubs include Ivybridge Co-op, Warrens Bakery-Ivybridge and Newton Ferrers Co-op.