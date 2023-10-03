The South Hams talented food and drink scene was alive October 2 for the 12th Food Drink Devon Awards.
Over 444 individuals from the county’s finest food and drink producers, hospitality andcatering businesses and speciality retailers celebrated in style at the esteemed awards’ ceremony, held at Sandy Park the home to Gallagher Premiership Rugby team, the Exeter Chiefs.
Platinum winners included Sharpham Dairy and their Sharpham Brie, South Hams Brewery’sMulled Cider along with Aune Valley Meat (Kingsbridge) entries Maple Bacon and Rib Eye Steak.
For the second year in a row, the highly prestigious ‘Best Fine Dining Restaurant’ award was presented to Restaurant Twenty Seven by Jamie Rogers in Kingsbridge, commenting on Jamie Rogers’ restaurant, judges said‘his passion for food and local produce is clear to see’.
Outside, Bantham took home the accolade for ‘Best Café’, judges raved about the ‘delicious food’ and ‘incredible’ location.
The evening’s canapés and three-course dinner featured fabulous local produce from members and food and drink sponsors including Crab Shed Salcombe, Dartmouth Foods, Salcombe Dairy Chocolate, Sandridge Barton Wines,and Sharpham Cheese,Commenting on the awards, Chair of Food Drink Devon, Greg Parsons, said: “Devon has a fantastic foodand drink scene, one of the best to be found anywhere in this country.
‘’Once again, we have enjoyed a record number of entries for the Food Drink DevonAwards and it will be no surprise that we have awarded a record number of Gold and Platinum winners. Our aim with the awards is not to measure one against the other, but to identify products and destinations that we are proud to present as Devon’s finest.”Each year judging for the awards is carried out by a panel of independent and unbiased experts including a number of celebrated names from the region.
All results and winners are verified by an independent adjudicator, with entrants receiving the opportunity to benefit from invaluable feedback provided by the panel.Food Drink Devon is committed to increasing the county’s profile, both nationally andinternationally and represents a membership of Devon's leading food and drink producers, speciality retailers, hospitality and catering businesses.
Through working with like-minded businesses, together they showcase Devon as a countywhere the use of fantastic quality, seasonal and local produce is standard.
The organisation and its members share a commitment to enjoy, inspire and discover moreabout food and drink. Look out for their green heart logo which is carried by over 350 producers and businesses across Devon.For more information on Food Drink Devon visitfooddrinkdevon.co.uk and follow @FoodDrinkDevon on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.