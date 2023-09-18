Diptford C of E Primary school announced the grand opening of their new classrooms on Friday September 22nd.
The plans for two contemporary new classrooms were finally approved earlier this year with the building work starting in April 2023.
Diptford Church of England Primary School was first built by the Church in 1865 and it has continued to expand over the last 178 years. Two temporary outdoor classrooms were added in the 1980s, with several bids to replace them over the years proving unsuccessful.
In February 2022, storm Eunice caused significant damage to one of the buildings when the roof was partially blown off and the classroom flooded. Pupils and staff were devastated to lose so much of their work and equipment and for almost a year and half, children have relied on the use of the local village hall to learn whilst they have not had their own classroom.
Diptford Primary School, which also includes a preschool offering in ‘Little Dippers’, is part of the Link Academy Trust. The leadership team were determined to ensure that the classrooms were replaced ready for 21st century learning.
Academy Head, Holly Edgington said: “We are all very excited about the completion of our new buildings which our children so richly deserve. We have had amazing support from our parents and community during this difficult time and we are all looking forward to this new chapter in Diptford Primary School's history.”
The opening of the new school building is welcome news, amid widespread concern over the safety of school buildings across the country. It is estimated that up to 700,000 children are being taught in unsafe or ageing school buildings that need repairs.
To mark the opening of the new buildings, the school is holding an open day on Friday 22nd September for visitors including prospective parents to showcase the spacious classrooms. The grand opening event will be at approximately 3pm. This will be followed by a traditional fete on the school field including games and refreshments organised by the Friends of Diptford School.
For more information on Diptford Primary School, please visit www.diptford.thelink.academy.