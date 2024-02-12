South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm February 19 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Wrangaton lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm February 23 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Marley Head to Drybridge lane closure for drainage survey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.