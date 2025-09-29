South Hams's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton - lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean exit slip road closed for horticultural works. Diversion via A38 to Marley Head and return to exit.
• A38, from 8pm October 2 to 4am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree to Linhay - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.