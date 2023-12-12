South Hams's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm December 11 to 4am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge lane closure for barrier repair.
• A38, from 7pm December 12 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge to Lee Mill lane closure for drainage surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.