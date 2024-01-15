South Hams's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm January 15 to 6am January 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via A385 and A384.
• A38, from 8pm January 16 to 4am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm January 24 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dart Bridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dean Prior lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane to Marsh Mills - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A38, from 7pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.