South Hams's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A38, from 7pm December 15 to 4am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lee Mill lane closures for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.