South Hams's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure for sign erection.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm August 19 to 4am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Wrangaton lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm August 20 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge to Peartree - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head exit slip road closure for structure inspection, diversion via A38 westbound to Wrangaton and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.