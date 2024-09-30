South Hams's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm October 1 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure for sign erection.
• A38, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge entry slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via Ashburton Road and B3352 to Peartree.
• A38, from 7pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge carriageway closure for carriageway improvements. , diversion B3213, Western road, B3213.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.