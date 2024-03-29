Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team and Salcombe RNLI were asked to help police in a large scale search for a missing person in Plymouth who was last seen in the water.
Emergency services were called out just after 11pm on Monday March 18.
Michael Oppong Yeboah, aged 18, was last seen in Plymouth Sound.
The alarm was raised after he failed to return to land.
Specialist teams from the police and Coastguard searched the area but didn’t locate Michael.
DC Adam Fitzpatrick, who is investigating the incident, said: “From our enquiries we know that a group of people have spent the evening together before going down to the shoreline for a swim.
“The rest of the group returned to land but Michael did not.
“Specialist search and dive teams have searched the area but have not located him.
“We are supporting Michael’s family and our enquiries are ongoing.”DC Fitzpatrick added: “I’m keen to hear from anyone who saw a group of people in the area of the shoreline next to Tinside Lido during the evening of March 18 and may be able to assist us.
”Coastguard Teams from Plymouth, Tamar, Yealm, Kingsbridge, and Polruan, alongside RNLI Lifeboat crews from Plymouth and Salcombe, the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter Rescue 924 from Newquay, and specialist Devon and Cornwall Police search and dive teams all carried out extensive searches of the area.”
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with any further information to contact police on 101 quoting refence number 50240065594.