The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 11% over the last year – the highest in the South West.
The average South Hams house price in January was £432,480, Land Registry figures show – a 0.4% increase on December.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 1.5%, and South Hams was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Hams rose by £43,000 – putting the area top among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Torridge lost 13% of their value, giving an average price of £286,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in South Hams spent an average of £345,000 on their property – £35,000 more than a year ago, and £92,000 more than in January 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £482,000 on average in January – 39.5% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Hams in January – they increased 0.8%, to £427,511 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 13.6%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 0.2% monthly; up 10.7% annually; £642,179 average
- Terraced: up 0.4% monthly; up 10.5% annually; £334,227 average
- Flats: up 0.2% monthly; up 9.6% annually; £243,072 average
How do property prices in South Hams compare?
Buyers paid 36.5% more than the average price in the South West (£317,000) in January for a property in South Hams. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £282,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £500,000 on average, and 1.2 times the price as in South Hams. Cotswold properties cost 2.3 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£221,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.2 million.
Factfile
Average property price in January
- South Hams: £432,480
- The South West: £316,879
- UK: £281,913
Annual change to January
- South Hams: +11%
- The South West: -0.6%
- UK: -0.6%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- South Hams: +11%
- Torridge: -13%