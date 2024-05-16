Citizens Advice South Hams has shared 'top tips' for people looking to buy a used car.
New data from Citizens Advice revealed the charity's national consumer service received a complaint about a used car every three minutes last year.
66 per cent of complaints were about defective goods, while 13 per cent of calls concerned safety issues.
The advice issued by South Hams Citizens Advice marks the charity's consumer awareness campaign, which starts on Monday, May 20 and Sunday, June 2.
The annual campaign is run by Citizens Advice in collaboration with the Consumer Protection Partnership, which includes Trading Standards and the Department for Business and Trade.
Janie Moor, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice South Hams, said:
“Unexpected car problems can cost us more than just money, they can leave people missing work or unable to drop their kids off at school.
“But all too often we hear from motorists who’ve had used cars mis-sold to them and have had to shell out hard-earned cash to fix surprise issues.
“Many of us across the South Hams are feeling the pinch right now, so it’s vital to make sure you’re steering clear of surprise problems and are getting exactly what you paid for when buying a used car.
Before making a big purchase like a used car, don’t forget to brake, and make all the right checks before you buy.”
The top tips include checking the reputation of the trader, checking the car's history, and buyer protection when purchasing a used car.
For the complete list of top tips visit: https://tinyurl.com/yp3unh8c or contact an advisor on: 0808 223 1133