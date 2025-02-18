A South Devon police officer has been found guilty of raping a woman he met on a dating site.
PC Stuart Mines, 49, was off duty when the rape took place at his home in October 2022, the BBC reported.
The Devon and Cornwall police officer denied rape, saying that sexual intercourse had not taken place and that everything that did happen had been consensual.
Mines, who had served 23 years with the force, was found guilty by a jury at Exeter Crown Court on February 14 and remanded in custody.
He will be sentenced on March 19, but judge Stephen Climie told Mines he was facing an “inevitable immediate custodial sentence” with guidelines starting the term at eight years.
In response, Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Matt Longman said Mines' conviction followed a “full and thorough” police investigation.
He said the force was “as committed as ever to reducing sexual violence and predatory behaviour, and to protecting women and girls from harm”.
Exeter Crown Court heard that Mines had been off-duty when he invited the woman to his home for Sunday lunch in October 2022.
The prosecutor, Joss Ticehurst, said the pair had engaged in “some intimacy and had both undressed to their underwear” but that the woman had told Mines she did not want sexual intercourse.
The jury heard the woman had stayed and eaten a meal with Mines after the rape, but said she had been “extremely uncomfortable” with what had happened.
She said she did not report the incident to police until seven months later, in April 2023, because she had feared she would not be believed.
Mr Ticehurst said there was no typical response from victims in such situations, the BBC added.