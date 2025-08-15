South Devon MP Caroline Voaden is entering the final week of her Summer Surgery Tour, visiting Kingsbridge and the surrounding areas on Monday 18 August, and Totnes and the surrounding areas on Wednesday that same week.
So far, Caroline has visited nearly 40 communities across South Devon, meeting with constituents along the way to discuss a range of issues, including housing, broadband connectivity, and public transport.
Next week will see Caroline conclude her Summer Surgery Tour by visiting 15 more communities across 2 days.
Constituents wishing to meet Caroline do not need to make an appointment beforehand. A full list of locations and times can be found on her website.
South Devon MP, Caroline Voaden says: “I’ve been absolutely loving my Summer Surgery Tour so far. We've covered a lot of miles already and met dozens of constituents. Listening to you and finding ways to support with local issues is what being an MP is all about, so I'd like to thank everyone who has come out so far.
“With parliament returning in the coming weeks, I will be laser focused on tackling the issues you’ve raised with me, many of which - like the lack of buses and poor mobile and broadband connections - have come up time and again. If you’re thinking of coming out next Monday or Wednesday, remember that no appointment is needed – simply turn up for a chat, it would be lovely to see you.”
A full list of times and locations can be found below:
Monday 18 August
· 9.30 – 10.30: Kingsbridge - Bandstand (TQ7 1HS)
· 10.45 - 11.15: Churchstow- The Church House Inn (TQ7 3QW)
· 11.30 - 12.00: Thurlestone - All Saints Church (TQ7 3AS)
· 12.15 - 12.45: South Milton - Village Hall (TQ7 3JQ)
· 13.45 - 14.15: Hope Cove - Hope Cove Lifeboat Station (TQ7 3HP)
· 14.45 - 15.45: Salcombe - Salcombe Rugby Club (Camperdown Road, TQ8 8AX)
· 16.00 - 16.30: Malborough - Village Hall (TQ7 3SN)
Wednesday 20 August
· 9.00 – 10.00: Dartington - Meadowbrook (TQ9 6JD)
· 09.45 - 10.15: Staverton - The Sea Trout Inn (TQ9 6PA)
· 10.30 - 11.00: Landscove - Victory Hall (TQ13 7LZ)
· 11.30 - 12.00: Holne - Holne Community Shop (TQ13 7SL)
· 13.00 - 14.00: South Brent - Old School Community Centre (TQ10 9BP)
· 14.15 - 14.45: Rattery - Village Hall (TQ10 9LD)
· 15.15 - 16.15: Totnes - Civic Square (TQ9 5SF)
· 16.30 - 17.30: Bridgetown - Community Hall (TQ9 5YD)
