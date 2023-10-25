Chris Ryan continued: “FRoST is delighted to announce that the fundraising efforts were so successful – that enough donations and pledges have been received to purchase and install not one, but an additional three bells – making a total of six bells in the ancient tower, which is its maximum capacity. Although completion of the project is subject to final Church Faculty approval, we are optimistic that, once approval is given, the installation could commence next year and who knows - it may even be finished in time for the next Dartmouth Regatta”