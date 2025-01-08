Housing association Aster Group, in partnership with Transition Homes Community Land Trust (CLT), has finalised the land contract for the site at Clay Park, Dartington, near Totnes. This milestone clears the way for the development of 39 new energy-efficient, affordable homes for social rent.
Transition Homes CLT will retain ownership of the land and properties, while Aster—a leading provider of CLT partnerships—will manage and maintain the mix of one-bed flats, studios, and one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses.
Aster will also provide a play structure for the community, and the CLT, in collaboration with residents, plans to develop additional facilities after the homes are occupied, including allotments, an orchard, and a community building.
The project, aimed at providing affordable housing for residents with strong ties to Dartington and nearby parishes, has been 16 years in the making. Planning approval was granted in 2022, and the partnership between Aster and Transition Homes CLT was formalised earlier this year.
Erica Lewis, Trustee at Transition Homes CLT, said:
“We are delighted that working with Aster, who can access funding the CLT could not, means delivering 39 units of social rented housing to the highest level of energy efficiency (EPC A), constructed with a reduced level of embodied carbon and including solar panels.
“This project would never have been possible without the involvement of a wide range of local people who have supported the scheme with professional expertise, funding, advice, or simply their persistence and enthusiasm.”
CLTs, a form of community-led housing, are established and managed by local people to create and oversee homes and other community assets. Transition Homes CLT, rooted in Transition Town Totnes, was founded in 2010 to deliver environmentally sustainable homes for local people unable to afford market housing.
Amanda Williams, Chief Investment Officer at Aster Group, said:
“I must applaud the CLT for their dedication, resilience, and sheer determination over the 16 years it has taken to deliver these 39 affordable homes for their local community. We are proud to be part of this journey.
“These homes, owned by the CLT, will always be let on an affordable basis, making a significant difference to the local community, who are often priced out of housing due to lack of availability and high costs. They will provide long-term security for residents with a strong connection to the area.”
Marcus Drysdale, Acheson Managing Director, added: “We are very pleased to have been appointed to deliver the new Clay Park development in Devon for repeat client Aster in conjunction with Transition Homes CLT.
“We look forward to commencing construction on this unique and environmentally sustainable development that will provide vital affordable housing for the local community.”
The build contract has been awarded to Acheson, who will construct the homes to EPC A standards. All homes will include air-source heat pumps and solar photovoltaic (PV) panels to help reduce utility bills. Preparatory work has begun, with construction scheduled to start in the New Year.
The homes, due for completion by the end of 2026, are funded through Homes England’s Affordable Housing Programme and will be allocated to those registered with Devon Home Choice.