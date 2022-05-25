Slice of waterfront up for sale for first time in more than 50 years

A LUXURIOUS piece of Dartmouth’s waterfront is on public sale for the first time in over 50 years. The prestigious Marina Dart Marina Hotel and Yacht Harbour is being marketed by Savills of Exeter for the owner Richard Seton.

James Greenslade, of Savills Exeter, said: “This is an extremely rare opportunity to acquire a best in class hotel and marina in an outstanding location with strong and deliverable upside potential. We expect there to be strong interest.”

The sale of the prestigious Dart Marina Hotel and Yacht Harbour is expected to attract a lot of national and international interest.

A spokesperson for Savills, which is marketing the property, said: “The sale of Dart Marina Hotel and Yacht Harbour offers an unparalleled opportunity for an investor to acquire an exclusive piece of waterside real estate in one of the most attractive and popular destinations in the UK. Just a few minutes’ walk from Dartmouth’s centre, The Dart Marina Hotel and Yacht Harbour occupy a fantastic waterside position on the western bank of the River Dart with sweeping views across the river. It’s an unrivalled position in one of the UK’s most desirable locations.”

Dart Marina is one of the finest yacht harbours in the UK, with 114 berths. The Dart Marina Hotel has 49 rooms and three self-catering apartments, a luxury spa and indoor and outdoor dining options with panoramic views across the River Dart. The spa features an indoor pool, jacuzzi and steam room. There’s also a fitness suite, salon and three treatment rooms.

The award-winning River Restaurant seats up to 88 guests indoors and approximately 40 guests on the terrace. During the summer months, the well-established pop-up ‘Cloud9’ has 120 seasonal covers by the waterfront.

Richard Seton, chairman and owner of the Dart Marina said: “We’ve been proud custodians of these businesses for more than 25-years. There is a clear opportunity set for a future owner to continue to evolve and upgrade the offering for the local community and our loyal customers.”